SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of MDYG opened at $52.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

