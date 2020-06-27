SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.77

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.77 and last traded at $113.75, with a volume of 8875100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day moving average is $93.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

