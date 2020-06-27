Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Spirit Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 240.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.9%.

NYSE:SRC opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $721,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,758.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

