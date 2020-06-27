Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 7,937 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXSM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.30.

Shares of AXSM opened at $85.79 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.28). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

