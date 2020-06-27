Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 144.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,867 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.53% and a negative return on equity of 208.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $249,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $696,625. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

