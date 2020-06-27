Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,476 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 7.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 67,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $37,000. AXA boosted its holdings in Clorox by 24.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 259,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 51,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clorox by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.62.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total value of $3,112,484.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,768.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $215.30 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $219.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

