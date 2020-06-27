Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,417 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of B&G Foods worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 782,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in B&G Foods by 226.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 115,553 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in B&G Foods by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $449.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

