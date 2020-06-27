Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,044 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $78,985,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth about $70,156,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,610,000 after purchasing an additional 795,212 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth about $63,674,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,430,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,203,000 after purchasing an additional 389,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $29,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,737. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.87, for a total transaction of $1,290,967.86. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,330,432.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,244 shares of company stock valued at $47,950,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $177.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.78 and a beta of 0.83. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $180.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.53.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

