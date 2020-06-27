Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 194.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,815 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,173,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,116,000 after acquiring an additional 191,070 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 35.1% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,808,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,130,000 after buying an additional 1,508,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,342,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,223,000 after buying an additional 250,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,282,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,314,000 after buying an additional 1,273,524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,724,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,878,000 after buying an additional 238,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.64. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 116.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.