SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.36) price target (down previously from GBX 700 ($8.91)) on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SSP Group from GBX 515 ($6.55) to GBX 450 ($5.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SSP Group from GBX 420 ($5.35) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised SSP Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 675 ($8.59) to GBX 400 ($5.09) in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 504 ($6.41).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 260.60 ($3.32) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.10. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 136.80 ($1.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 725 ($9.23). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 270.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 445.50.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX (7.50) (($0.10)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (4.90) (($0.06)) by GBX (2.60) (($0.03)). Sell-side analysts expect that SSP Group will post 2681.6553869 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.01), for a total value of £945,000 ($1,202,749.14).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

