SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSP Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.27) to GBX 400 ($5.09) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SSP Group from GBX 420 ($5.35) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.36) price objective (down previously from GBX 700 ($8.91)) on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SSP Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 504 ($6.41).

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 260.60 ($3.32) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 270.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 445.50. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136.80 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 725 ($9.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX (7.50) (($0.10)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (4.90) (($0.06)) by GBX (2.60) (($0.03)). On average, analysts expect that SSP Group will post 2681.6553869 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.01), for a total value of £945,000 ($1,202,749.14).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

