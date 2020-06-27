Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Stag Industrial has a payout ratio of 240.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

NYSE STAG opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.15. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $33.48.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

