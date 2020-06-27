Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 486,922 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Stag Industrial worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 1,511.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,178,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,715,000 after buying an additional 1,253,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of STAG opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.96 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

