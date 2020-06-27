Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) PT Raised to GBX 240

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 240 ($3.05) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SLA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 195 ($2.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 195 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($2.93) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 237.50 ($3.02).

Shares of LON SLA opened at GBX 261.10 ($3.32) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 246.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 268.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.31).

In related news, insider Keith Skeoch sold 65,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £148,887.03 ($189,496.03). Insiders have purchased a total of 761 shares of company stock worth $176,230 over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

