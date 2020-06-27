State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 18,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of State Street by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in State Street by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $60.53 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.