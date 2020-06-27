Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 10th

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 59.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

