Stephens Reiterates Buy Rating for Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge (NYSE:BG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.99% from the stock’s previous close.

BG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38. Bunge has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $59.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 23.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 519.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 13.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 27.4% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.