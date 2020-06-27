Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,534 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,556% compared to the typical daily volume of 153 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 368,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xperi by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xperi in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,474,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,289,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XPER shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Xperi in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. Xperi has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $697.89 million, a PE ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Xperi had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xperi will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

