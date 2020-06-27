Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Posts Earnings Results

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%.

NASDAQ:STRS opened at $16.75 on Friday. Stratus Properties has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

