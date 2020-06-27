Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) vs. Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Head to Head Survey

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) and Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Onespan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $20.74 million 1.87 -$2.86 million N/A N/A Onespan $254.57 million 4.24 $8.79 million $0.54 49.54

Onespan has higher revenue and earnings than Streamline Health Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Streamline Health Solutions and Onespan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Onespan 0 2 3 0 2.60

Onespan has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.54%. Given Onespan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Onespan is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Onespan shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Onespan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Onespan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions 2.73% -18.06% -8.89% Onespan 5.53% 10.91% 7.58%

Volatility & Risk

Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onespan has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Onespan beats Streamline Health Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. The company offers health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include cloud-based software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and eValuator, a cloud-based software as a service coding analysis platform. It also provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

