Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SUMO. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sumo Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 112 ($1.43) to GBX 153 ($1.95) in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 191 ($2.43).

LON:SUMO opened at GBX 195 ($2.48) on Thursday. Sumo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 121.54 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 211.95 ($2.70). The company has a market cap of $297.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 179.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41.

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

