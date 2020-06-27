Sun Communities Inc (SUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend by an average of 96.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 298.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Shares of SUI opened at $135.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.50. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

