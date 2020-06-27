SunTrust Banks Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for National Health Investors in a report released on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.77 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.16% and a return on equity of 12.62%. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NHI. KeyCorp cut their target price on National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

NYSE:NHI opened at $59.06 on Friday. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in National Health Investors by 108.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 26.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

