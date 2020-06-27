SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CVS has been the subject of several other reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

CVS opened at $63.45 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.