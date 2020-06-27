SunTrust Banks Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cigna in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the health services provider will earn $4.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.88. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.61 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

NYSE:CI opened at $185.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.31. Cigna has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cigna news, Director Eric J. Foss acquired 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.37 per share, with a total value of $1,023,040.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,965,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

