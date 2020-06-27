Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 15th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -738.00. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$5.97 and a one year high of C$13.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.17.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.15.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.