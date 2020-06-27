Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,524,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,382 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 6.98% of Surgery Partners worth $23,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Surgery Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.28. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.