SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Danske cut shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SVCBY. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of SVCBY opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.70.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a net margin of 77.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $496.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.84 million. On average, analysts expect that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

