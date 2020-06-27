Synthomer (LON:SYNT) PT Raised to GBX 370 at Jefferies Financial Group

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 370 ($4.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYNT. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Synthomer from GBX 265 ($3.37) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Synthomer to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 325 ($4.14) in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 242 ($3.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 274 ($3.49) to GBX 317 ($4.03) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 335.44 ($4.27).

LON:SYNT opened at GBX 276 ($3.51) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 296.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 297.11. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 182.30 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 384.40 ($4.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

