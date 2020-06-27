T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $105.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $111.58. The company has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC set a $86.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

