Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,369,078 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $46,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,863,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,379,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,654,228 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,657,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,593,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15,994.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,539,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,459,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,790,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,929 shares during the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSM opened at $56.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $60.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.3304 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

