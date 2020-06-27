Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Target worth $51,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Target by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its position in Target by 4.1% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

Shares of TGT opened at $117.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.44 and a 200-day moving average of $114.51. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,524 shares of company stock valued at $15,803,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

