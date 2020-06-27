TD Securities Boosts Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target to C$82.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$82.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TSE:MEQ opened at C$67.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$64.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.69. The company has a market capitalization of $654.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. Mainstreet Equity has a 1-year low of C$41.75 and a 1-year high of C$96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.37, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

