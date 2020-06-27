TD Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a C$30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered Torex Gold Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.31.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$20.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.91. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.79 and a 1 year high of C$22.45.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$230.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.0900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.