TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

TEL stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.