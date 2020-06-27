Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Holdings Raised by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 101.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $421.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $341.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

