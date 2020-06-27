TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

TLTZY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DNB Markets upgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised TELE2 AB/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TELE2 AB/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of TLTZY opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. TELE2 AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

