TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TLGHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28.

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

