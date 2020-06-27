Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TELNY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of TELNY opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

