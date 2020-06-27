Telenor ASA’s (TELNY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

