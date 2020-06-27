The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,871 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.15% of Black Hills worth $46,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Black Hills by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 10.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sidoti upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Siebert Williams Shank raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

BKH opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. Black Hills Corp has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.82.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.62%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 3,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.43 per share, with a total value of $199,889.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,773.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $384,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,449,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

