The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 56,734 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $50,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $16,924,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 95,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3,291.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 135,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.17, for a total transaction of $420,850.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $420,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,073 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,418. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $140.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.97. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

