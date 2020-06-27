The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,149,362 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 1,223.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149,362 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.69% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $52,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $63.69 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $48.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,142.11%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

