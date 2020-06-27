The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 149,717 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 149,717 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $57,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,296,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 24,317.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after buying an additional 2,315,472 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after buying an additional 1,966,320 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after buying an additional 1,764,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,066,000 after buying an additional 1,236,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $193,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,509.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares in the company, valued at $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,303 shares of company stock worth $7,048,852 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $73.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

