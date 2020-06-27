The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 32,214 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $47,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.78.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $236.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

