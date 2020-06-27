The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 73,775 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,194,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,775 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of BP worth $53,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in BP by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of BP by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of BP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 19,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BP. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.87.

Shares of BP opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $42.63.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

