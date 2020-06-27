The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,754,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,990 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.33% of Ares Management worth $54,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $619,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 31.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Ares Management by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,215,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,952,000 after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,306,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,271,000 after buying an additional 1,019,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Antony P. Ressler sold 357,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $13,345,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 268,697 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $9,353,342.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,878,547 shares of company stock valued at $145,256,559. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ares Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

ARES stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Management Corp has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.