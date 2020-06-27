The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $46.04 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,646 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $46,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,767,000 after buying an additional 103,692 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 35,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $13,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.48.

AMAT opened at $58.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average of $56.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

