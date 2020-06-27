The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $50.58 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,550,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,258 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $50,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4,531.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 129.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

NYSE:BSX opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

