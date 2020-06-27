The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $54.01 Million Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 155,545 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Twitter were worth $54,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,492,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $626,106,000 after acquiring an additional 543,601 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth $624,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 452,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,184,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,654,000 after purchasing an additional 81,018 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $58,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,762 shares of company stock worth $2,520,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 92.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. China International Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

